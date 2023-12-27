Birthday Club
‘The Shoppes at New Harmony’ development planned in Vanderburgh Co.

Development site at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road
Development site at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road
By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Online listings show a sale is pending for a development site in northern Vanderburgh County.

It’s 29 acres of land at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road, right next to the new Dollar General that opened in October 2022.

The area was going to be a Walmart Super Center, but the project was cancelled in 2017.

Documents submitted to the Area Planning Commission show a multi-tenant building called The Shoppes at New Harmony.

We are working to speak with developers, and we’ll keep you updated.

