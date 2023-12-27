‘The Shoppes at New Harmony’ development planned in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Online listings show a sale is pending for a development site in northern Vanderburgh County.

It’s 29 acres of land at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road, right next to the new Dollar General that opened in October 2022.

The area was going to be a Walmart Super Center, but the project was cancelled in 2017.

Documents submitted to the Area Planning Commission show a multi-tenant building called The Shoppes at New Harmony.

We are working to speak with developers, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.