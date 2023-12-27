Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Webster County is accused of strangling a priest during a church service.

Deputies were called Friday night to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sebree.

They say Steven Sargent was under the influence of drugs when he walked in, wearing just his underwear and a t-shirt, and started yelling at the priest.

Deputies say he then assaulted him and put his hands around the priest’s neck.

They say members of the congregation restrained Sargent and held him down until the deputies arrived.

While he was being taken into custody, deputies say Sargent told them there was an active meth lab in his house that was about to explode.

Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, went to the home, but no meth lab was found.

Sargent is charged with Strangulation, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and False Reporting.

A mug shot is not available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD: Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
UPDATE: One dead after single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
Home burns in Christmas fire
Mobile home burns in Christmas fire
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash
Rashawn Cartwright
Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids

Latest News

14 Days of Giving - Healing Reigns of Kentucky
14 Days of Giving - Healing Reigns of Kentucky
UPDATE: Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
UPDATE: Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Wheels up: Castle Marching Knights head to Rose Parade in Pasadena
Wheels up: Castle Marching Knights head to Rose Parade in Pasadena
12/27 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines