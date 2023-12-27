Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD: Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
UPDATE: One dead after single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Home burns in Christmas fire
Mobile home burns in Christmas fire
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash

Latest News

Owensboro to host Skate for St. Jude event
Lt. Gov. Coleman releases health update after double mastectomy procedure
Lt. Gov. Coleman releases health update after double mastectomy procedure
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Cornhole tournament kicks off Tuesday in Washington Square Mall
Cornhole tournament kicks off Tuesday in Washington Square Mall