Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Scattered rain/snow mix through Friday

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain is moving through the Tri-State this evening and will linger through the overnight hours. As our temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight, some of those rain showers may change over to snow or a mix of rain and snow late tonight into early Thursday.

Isolated rain/snow mix will remain possible on and off throughout Thursday, although there will be quite a bit of dry time throughout the day as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40° under cloudy skies.

Additional scattered showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. Right now, it looks like our best chance of snow will be Friday morning, but our temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing point, so some rain may still mix in. Temperatures will then climb into the upper 30s to near 40° again Friday afternoon.

Although a mix of both rain and snow is forecast over the next couple of days, with air temperatures near or just barely below freezing along with warm ground temperatures, little to no snow accumulation is expected. We may pick up a dusting on the grass or elevated surfaces like patio furniture and car windshields, but any travel impacts will be very limited.

The last of those showers taper off Friday night, and the weekend looks partly cloudy, breezy and a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Our temperatures will probably be somewhere in the low to mid 30s as we ring in the new year at midnight Sunday night.

The first day of 2024 will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
UPDATE: Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
35-year-old Steven Sargent
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash

Latest News

12/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/27 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert Forecast
Scattered Afternoon Rain
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri