Scattered rain/snow mix through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain is moving through the Tri-State this evening and will linger through the overnight hours. As our temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight, some of those rain showers may change over to snow or a mix of rain and snow late tonight into early Thursday.

Isolated rain/snow mix will remain possible on and off throughout Thursday, although there will be quite a bit of dry time throughout the day as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40° under cloudy skies.

Additional scattered showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. Right now, it looks like our best chance of snow will be Friday morning, but our temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing point, so some rain may still mix in. Temperatures will then climb into the upper 30s to near 40° again Friday afternoon.

Although a mix of both rain and snow is forecast over the next couple of days, with air temperatures near or just barely below freezing along with warm ground temperatures, little to no snow accumulation is expected. We may pick up a dusting on the grass or elevated surfaces like patio furniture and car windshields, but any travel impacts will be very limited.

The last of those showers taper off Friday night, and the weekend looks partly cloudy, breezy and a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Our temperatures will probably be somewhere in the low to mid 30s as we ring in the new year at midnight Sunday night.

The first day of 2024 will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.