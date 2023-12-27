Scattered Afternoon Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy with scattered rain this afternoon. High temps in the upper 40s behind easterly winds. Tonight, rain likely then mixing with snow late as lows dip into the lower 30s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Thursday, snow likely early....then cloudy with scattered rain during the afternoon. High temperatures dropping into the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds. Minor snow accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible. However, the air and ground temperatures will remain above freezing. Thursday night, cloudy with scattered rain and snow as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.