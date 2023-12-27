Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Scattered Afternoon Rain

Thursday Morning: Rain/Snow Likely
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy with scattered rain this afternoon. High temps in the upper 40s behind easterly winds. Tonight, rain likely then mixing with snow late as lows dip into the lower 30s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Thursday, snow likely early....then cloudy with scattered rain during the afternoon. High temperatures dropping into the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds. Minor snow accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible. However, the air and ground temperatures will remain above freezing. Thursday night, cloudy with scattered rain and snow as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD: Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
UPDATE: One dead after single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash
Home burns in Christmas fire
Mobile home burns in Christmas fire
Rashawn Cartwright
Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids

Latest News

Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri
12/26 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/26 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast