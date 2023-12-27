Residents accuse Huntingburg Housing Authority of not providing usable water pressure, threatening eviction for speaking to the media

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of League Circle Apartments in Huntingburg say the water pressure has always been an issue, but in the last two weeks, it’s been almost non-existent.

The apartments are part of HUD housing, which means rent is based on total household income, qualifying expenses and how many people are in the family.

14 News spoke to one man at League Circle who says he has multiple children and they had to go through the Christmas season without being able to shower or do laundry.

When he says he approached management about the issue, that’s when problems arose.

“I got told my house isn’t always the cleanest anyways, so does it really matter if I have water or not? Are things different now than they were?” he says, “I feel like a dog or something, you know?”

The man says he had to spend over $100 on himself and his children’s laundry at the laundromat, and when he told management he’d be going to the media about the ongoing issues, he says he was told “if you talk to them, we’re filing for immediate eviction.”

Because of that, he elected to remain anonymous.

“They told me to get used to it. If it takes an hour to fill that much bath water for the baby, make time for it, get used to it,” the resident explains.

He says all the other residents have been dealing with this, and there doesn’t seem to be any meaningful efforts being made to fix the issue or offer recourse.

“I would like to see the water fixed, but in the process, some kind of courtesy to us other than ‘suck it up and deal with it,’ you know?”

Because the apartments are HUD housing, 14 News spoke with Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer who says the city has no control over them.

He says if there were a city problem with water, they would have crews there within hours of the first issue.

On Tuesday, 14 News called the Huntingburg Housing Authority, the entity in charge of all the HUD housing in the area, and were told by the person who answered the phone, “we were instructed not to speak with you.”

That afternoon, workers in their office said all the administrators had left by about 1:30 P.M. and would not be made available for comment.

