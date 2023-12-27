Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Pangea owner planning unique Newburgh restaurant at old Wine Down location

The Wine Down
The Wine Down(Evansville Regional Economic Partnership)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBUIRGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of the beloved Pangea Kitchen and 2nd Language restaurants in Evansville is planning to expand to Newburgh with a new “authentic ethnic” eatery.

Owner Randy Hobson confirmed with 14 News that the restaurant will be located in the former “The Wine Down” building near the Walmart in Newburgh.

[Related: New restaurant brings worldly flavors to downtown Evansville]

Hobson says this new addition to the Pangea family will be unlike any of their other offerings.

Pangea Kitchen specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, familiar Thai dishes and cocktails, whereas his other restaurant 2nd Language is known for its Asian cuisine and ramen.

Once opened, you will be able to find the new restaurants at 9666 Ruffian Lane in Newburgh. More details are expected to be announced later.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
UPDATE: Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
35-year-old Steven Sargent
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash

Latest News

Remel Byrd
Evansville man pleas not guilty after attempted murder accusations
Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith
Henderson Co. High School dancers to perform in London New Year’s Day Parade
Stephanie Terry
Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads
Development site at Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road
‘The Shoppes at New Harmony’ development planned in Vanderburgh Co.