Pangea owner planning unique Newburgh restaurant at old Wine Down location

NEWBUIRGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of the beloved Pangea Kitchen and 2nd Language restaurants in Evansville is planning to expand to Newburgh with a new “authentic ethnic” eatery.

Owner Randy Hobson confirmed with 14 News that the restaurant will be located in the former “The Wine Down” building near the Walmart in Newburgh.

Hobson says this new addition to the Pangea family will be unlike any of their other offerings.

Pangea Kitchen specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, familiar Thai dishes and cocktails, whereas his other restaurant 2nd Language is known for its Asian cuisine and ramen.

Once opened, you will be able to find the new restaurants at 9666 Ruffian Lane in Newburgh. More details are expected to be announced later.

