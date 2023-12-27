Birthday Club
Owensboro man arrested after police find guns and fentanyl pill during home search

Owensboro man arrested for violating protective order, officers find over 100 fentanyl pills
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing multiple charges after officers say they found guns and drugs during an protective order violation investigation.

William Ballard was arrested after officer responded to a complaint in Owensboro.

The reporter said that she had an active protective order against Ballard. Once Ballard saw the cops, officials say that he ran back inside the house and into the basement.

A search warrant of the home found nearly 20 guns and over 100 fentanyl pills.

Ballard was booked into the Daviess County jail.

