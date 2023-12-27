Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro to host State of the Community event

Owensboro to host State of the Community event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, along with the first Rooster Booster of the new year, there will also be a State of the Community event put on by the City of Owensboro and the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

The event will take place January 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Mayor Tom Watson and Judge Executive Charlie Castlen will be speakers at the event.

Click here to register to attend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD: Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
UPDATE: One dead after single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 N.
THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
Home burns in Christmas fire
Mobile home burns in Christmas fire
Rashawn Cartwright
Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids

Latest News

Community members send off Castle Marching Knights ahead of Rose Parade
Community members send off Castle Marching Knights ahead of Rose Parade
Warrick Co. commissioners give update on health and animal control departments
Warrick Co. commissioners give update on health and animal control departments
Owensboro man arrested for violating protective order, officers find over 100 fentanyl pills
Owensboro man arrested after police find guns and fentanyl pill during home search
Residents accuse Huntingburg Housing Authority of not providing usable water pressure,...
Residents accuse Huntingburg Housing Authority of not providing usable water pressure, threatening eviction for speaking to the media