Owensboro to host State of the Community event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, along with the first Rooster Booster of the new year, there will also be a State of the Community event put on by the City of Owensboro and the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

The event will take place January 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Mayor Tom Watson and Judge Executive Charlie Castlen will be speakers at the event.

Click here to register to attend.

