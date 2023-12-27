Owensboro to host State of the Community event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, along with the first Rooster Booster of the new year, there will also be a State of the Community event put on by the City of Owensboro and the Daviess County Fiscal Court.
The event will take place January 4 at 7:30 a.m.
Mayor Tom Watson and Judge Executive Charlie Castlen will be speakers at the event.
