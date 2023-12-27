Owensboro to host Skate for St. Jude event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department has teamed up with Townsquare Media to host a Skate for St. Jude event next Thursday at the Edge Ice Center.

Session times are between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admission and skate rental are $7 per person and $2 for non-skating parents or guardians. $4 from every admission will go to St. Jude.

Click here to buy tickets online.

