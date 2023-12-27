Birthday Club
Owensboro to host Skate for St. Jude event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department has teamed up with Townsquare Media to host a Skate for St. Jude event next Thursday at the Edge Ice Center.

Session times are between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admission and skate rental are $7 per person and $2 for non-skating parents or guardians. $4 from every admission will go to St. Jude.

Click here to buy tickets online.

Lt. Gov. Coleman releases health update after double mastectomy procedure
Cornhole tournament kicks off Tuesday in Washington Square Mall
Virtual tour available through city of Owensboro
Owensboro to host State of the Community event
Community members send off Castle Marching Knights ahead of Rose Parade
