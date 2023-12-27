Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know who will lead some of Evansville’s city departments in the new year.

Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announced her appointments for 10 departments.

Many of them are retaining roles, and two are new. Those are Danielle Crook and Michael Herke.

We’ll let you know when more departments, including police and fire chiefs are announced.

“Since Election Day, I have been working with my transition team to assemble a group of creative, collaborative city leaders to help move Evansville forward together,” Mayor-Elect Terry said. “Over the course of the next week, leading up to Inauguration Day on January 1, I am excited to begin introducing this talented group of leaders to the people of Evansville.”

The appointments are:

Danielle Crook, Executive Director, Department of Parks and Recreation: As a graduate of the University of Evansville, and a 17 year employee of the City, I want to use my experience to help enhance the quality of our parks. Serving as the Deputy Director for the department has given me insight regarding what is needed to effectively maintain what we have. Being a parent to two elementary age daughters, I see first hand the need for recreational spaces that are safe, accessible, and more inviting. I look forward to continuing to serve our community under the Terry Administration.

Todd M. Robertson, Executive Director, Department of Transportation: Todd M Robertson has served as Executive Director of the Department of Transportation for the past 12 years. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing 6 different departments: Animal Care & Control, City Cemeteries, City Maintenance, Highway (Street) Maintenance, METS Transit, Traffic Engineering and Urban Forestry. While serving as Executive Director, Sunday Service was added at METS and liquid deicers were introduced to the winter operation at Street Maintenance to maximize the removal of snow and ice.

Cliff Weaver, Director, Emergency Management Agency: A U.S. Air Force veteran and a 1981 graduate of the University of Evansville paramedic program, Cliff Weaver has 10 years experience as EMA Director for Evansville and Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency. He maintains the required Professional Emergency Manager (PEM) certification from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and has served several years as the Chairman, and Vice Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). Weaver also was a member of Indiana FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One (INTF-1) for 18 years as a HAZMAT specialist and been deployed on several hurricanes and disaster responses. He retired from the Evansville Fire Department after 29 years in 2014.

Lauren Novell, Climate Action Director: Lauren Norvell earned a Master’s degree in Conservation Science from Purdue University, and has accumulated a diversity of experiences in her career. She has taught environmental science and community service to people of all ages, backgrounds and interests, and has directed conservation projects and education programs at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve, Howell Wetlands, and Mesker Park Zoo. Novell believes in volunteer community service, and has served on many volunteer boards and committees such as Sustainable Evansville, the Talon Trust, and the Vanderburgh County Soil & Water Conservation District. She is also the founder of the Talon Trust, a local public charity that rescues and rehabilitates injured raptors.

Diane Clements-Boyd, Executive Director, Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission: Diane Clements-Boyd joined the EVHRC in January of 2004. During her tenure as Executive Director, the EVHRC secured two federal grants resulting in ongoing funding. Clements-Boyd also advises commissions and advisory boards, and in 2023 led the establishment and launch of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. She serves as Chairperson of the Indiana Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and 1st Vice President of the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies. A product of Evansville public schools, she attended Glenwood Elementary and Bosse High School. Clements-Boyd is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology.

Michael Labitzke, City Engineer: Michael Labitzke, P.E., is a professional engineer who has served the Evansville community for over 30 years in several different roles. As consultant, utility engineer, and city engineer, he has been involved with storm water flooding, intersection improvements, roadway maintenance, and roadway design and construction. Most recently as Evansville City Engineer, Mike has restarted several programs and projects to improve the durability, longevity and rideability of our transportation system. He is a husband, father, and grandfather and is excited to continue to collaborate for Evansville in every positive way possible.

Erik Beck, Executive Director, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens: An Evansville native and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana, Erik Beck started his career at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 1995 as a zookeeper. Erik went on to become the zoo’s Animal Curator, General Curator and in 2017 the Executive Director. “I am excited for Evansville and what is to come and Mayor-elect Terry’s recognition of quality of place amenities like the zoo,” Beck said.

Michael Herke, Levee Superintendent: Michael Herke has served as Levee Superintendent for the past three years under Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, after serving as both the Levee supervisor (five years) and a Levee Lead Operator (10 years). “I look forward to continuing with my part in keeping Evansville safe and working with other departments on moving Evansville forward,” Herke said.

Tamara Payne, Executive Director, Human Resources: Tamara Payne is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and part of the Evansville community for over 20 years. Tamara has worked as a HR professional in various industries such as hospitality, media, transportation, and joined the City of Evansville December 2019 as Deputy Director, Human Resources and went on to become Executive Director, Human Resources June 2023. “I am excited to be a part of Mayor-elect Terry’s vision of ‘Forward Together’ and proud to work with the people who serve the City of Evansville,” Payne said.

Vernon Lutz, Chief Information Officer: Vernon Lutz is a business professional with over 26 years of experience in business administration. He has served with the Evansville Police Department for 23 years, achieving the rank of Deputy Chief. In this role, he led the Information Technology Unit for 11 years and was actively involved with the City/County ITAC committee. In 2021, he was appointed to CIO for the City of Evansville. Lutz is a proud Army veteran, having served with Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Unit in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008. He is an Evansville resident celebrating 30 years of marriage with his wife Wendy. They have two adult sons Damien and Nicholas.

