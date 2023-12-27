Birthday Club
Lt. Gov. Coleman releases health update after double mastectomy procedure

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman released a follow-up statement regarding a double mastectomy procedure she underwent last Monday.

In the statement released Tuesday, Coleman says that her post-surgery reports have come back clean.

She says, in part:

“Please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.

Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me and they are for you, too.”

