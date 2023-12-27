Jasper mayor, clerk-treasurer and city council members sworn into office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was a big day for city leaders in Jasper.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide and Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies took an Oath of Office and were sworn in.

Additionally, seven city council members were also sworn into office for the next four years.

Photos shared by the City of Jasper on social media show city leaders and their families at the ceremony.

