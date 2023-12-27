Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Jasper mayor, clerk-treasurer and city council members sworn into office

Jasper swearing in ceremony
Jasper swearing in ceremony(JasperGov - Indiana)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was a big day for city leaders in Jasper.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide and Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies took an Oath of Office and were sworn in.

Additionally, seven city council members were also sworn into office for the next four years.

Photos shared by the City of Jasper on social media show city leaders and their families at the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Police Lights Generic
Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on NB Twin Bridges
Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
UPDATE: Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
35-year-old Steven Sargent
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
File image
Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash

Latest News

Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two woman arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Remel Byrd
Evansville man pleas not guilty after attempted murder accusations
The Wine Down
Pangea owner planning unique Newburgh restaurant at old Wine Down location
Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith
Henderson Co. High School dancers to perform in London New Year’s Day Parade