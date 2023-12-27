Birthday Club
Henderson Co. High School dancers to perform in London New Year’s Day Parade

Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith
Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith(Henderson County High School)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School has announced two members from of their HCHS Dance Team will perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade.

Officials say Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith are those two dancers who will perform in the parade from December 26, 2023 through January 2, 2024.

According to a release, cheerleaders, dancers, and drum majors who are invited to perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.

Staples and Smith will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on Piccadilly.

“Olivia & Sylena are both senior members who have put in a lot of time and hard work over the last four years. They are so deserving of this trip and I am honored to be able to experience this with them,” notes HCHS Dance Coach Chelsie Staples.

