Evansville man pleas not guilty after attempted murder accusations

Remel Byrd
Remel Byrd(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of a violent stabbing on E. Chandler Street had pled not guilty, according to court records.

Remel Byrd, 38, was arrested last week and faces attempted murder and two felony battery charges.

That came after a man was hospitalized after getting stabbed five times, including the head, police say.

Online court documents show Byrd appeared in court Wednesday and pled not guilty to those charges.

Additionally, his bond was set by a judge at $75,000 cash. A no-contact order was also issued.

