Dispatch: EB lanes closed on Wendell Ford Expressway, emergency crews responding to crash

Dispatch: East bound lanes closed on Wendall Ford Expressway, emergency crews responding to scene(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to a crash near Wendell Ford Expressway.

According to a release, both east bound lanes are closed in that area.

Officials say emergency crews are on scene at the 2100 block of Wendell Ford Expressway.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms the coroner has been called to the scene.

Dispatch also says multiple fire departments are on scene.

At this time, it is unknown how long the lanes will be shut down.

We will update this story as it develops.

