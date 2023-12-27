Birthday Club
Couple’s drug smuggling plan foiled by the Vanderburgh Co. Jail, deputies say

Montana Lee Chandler
Montana Lee Chandler
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 27-year-old woman will be spending some time in the Vanderburgh County Jail after deputies say she tried to smuggle drugs into the jail for her boyfriend.

Recently, jail staff discovered someone tried to throw drugs into one of the jail’s outdoor yards, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say security video revealed that a woman, later identified as Montana Chandler, came towards the jail and threw an object toward the outdoor recreation area, which is protected by an inner and outer fence.

We’re told authorities searched the area and found a lighter with a clear plastic bag attached by a rubber band and a gram of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect’s boyfriend, Nathen Browning, was implicated in the plot to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Deputies believe the couple came up with the plan using the jail phone and messaging platforms, which are monitored by jail staff.

Montana Chandler, 27, of Evansville, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

“Our Jail officers work hard to keep our facility safe and secure. We are always learning, always getting better at the job we do,” says Sheriff Noah Robinson. “Going forward, this type of attempted breach will be even more difficult to accomplish thanks to security camera upgrades previously approved by the Vanderburgh County Council that are set for installation next year.”

We’re told Chandler will make an appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

