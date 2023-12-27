Birthday Club
Cornhole tournament kicks off Tuesday in Washington Square Mall

By Ethan Shan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Cornhole Organization Regional Tournament kicked off tonight at KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill in Washington Square Mall.

Forty people competed in the tournament Tuesday night.

This regional event allows players to earn points for their placement in the tournament next year.

People have came from all over the country to participate, and one player says this is more than just a community.

“This is one big family,” said tournament player, Doug McCoure. “I mean that’s the thing about the ACO there’s not a soul out here that will say one bad word at you I mean there’s always help, there’s always giving advice I mean that’s the best thing about the ACO.”

The ACO’s world tournament will be held in Owensboro in next July.

