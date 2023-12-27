Community members send off Castle Marching Knights ahead of Rose Parade

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Marching Knights will be headed to the airport to fly out to California on Tuesday.

In the days leading up to their big trip to the Rose Parade, we spoke with some family members about their best wishes for the Castle Marching Knights.

“Enjoy the time, and have fun,” said David Reisinger.

“Grasp every moment for your memories because you will fall back on those memories for years to come,” said Terry Wazny.

“The theme of the parade is music as a universal language. we’re going to get the chance to meet bands and students from all over the country and all over the world,” said Ethan. “And even if they can’t speak the same language, they share a common language of music, and I think that’s really important as a life lesson as well.”

Community members also expressed how proud they are of the band.

You can watch the Rose Parade on 14 News on New Years Day.

