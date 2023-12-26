Scattered rain and a few snowflakes possible Wed-Fri

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of us picked up a little less than half an inch of rain on Christmas Day, but sunshine returned today! Despite the sun, today was about 10° cooler. We topped out in the upper 50s to near 60° on Christmas, but we only made it into the upper 40s to near 50° this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of patchy frost may also be possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

We will see increasing clouds on Wednesday, and a few scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, and a few showers may even linger over into Friday as a low pressure system moves through our region. A few snowflakes may mix in with those rain showers, mainly on Thursday and Friday, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Thursday and Friday will both be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The last couple days of 2023 look dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s and a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday.

Our temperatures will probably be in the mid 30s as we ring in 2024 at midnight Sunday night. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°.

