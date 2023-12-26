Birthday Club
Local businesses see customer increase during holiday season

Local businesses see customer increase during holiday season
By Bernado Malone
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many local businesses say this holiday season brought in many new and former customers.

Paul’s Menswear on West Franklin Street says they’ve seen over 1,000 customers this month alone.

Employees say they’ve seen a lot of customers looking for suits and causal wear for holiday parties and New Years Day weekend.

“It always amazes me after Christmas how it works out, because somebody brings something back and then someone says ‘Oh, that’s what I want.’ I have been here for over 40 years and it has always just seemed to work out. it always works out well,” said Paul’s Wearhouse treasurer, Shawn Eickoff.

Eickoff says seasonal events like dances and weddings keep the season busy.

