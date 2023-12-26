HFD: Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department officials say they responded to an accident with injuries on Highway 41 North.

According to officials, they responded to the 3800 block of Highway 41 North for a report of a vehicle accident where one vehicle was on its top in the median.

Fire department officials warn drivers to use caution with they work to clear the scene as quickly as possible.

Our crew on scene confirms that Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer is at the scene of the accident.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

