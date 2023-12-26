Birthday Club
First a truck, then a camper, now a Christmas tree on island in Ohio River

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Someone had a little fun this Christmas weekend.

Somehow, a Christmas tree ended up on the pumpout island.

That’s the island on the Ohio River made from dredged out sand.

It’s right off the Evansville riverfront.

There’s no word on who put that tree up on the island, but, at last check, it looks like the wind got the best of the tree on Christmas day.

A camper placed on a previous island made national headlines last year.

A truck was on one in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

