Dubois Co. Bombers sign first woman to roster
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since the filming of “A League of Their Own,” a woman will be playing baseball at historic League Stadium.
The Dubois County Bombers shared they have signed Olivia Pichardo to the 2024 roster.
She’s the first woman to play Division 1 baseball and is also a member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team.
Pichardo is an outfielder and pitcher.
She is from Queens and went to Brown University.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.