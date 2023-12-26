Deaconess nurses give patients extra dose of holiday cheer this Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While many in the Tri-State were home Monday spending time among loved ones, many doctors and nurses are hard at work saving lives.

One Deaconess Midtown Hospital nurse, Haley Jenkins, says working the Christmas Day shift comes with extra responsibility.

‘These patients that we have don’t get to be home with their families, but I get to be here to help them and that’s very important to me,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says she and the other nurses are making sure the mood stays festive in this hospital for the holiday.

“We’ve all just been playing Christmas music throughout the morning and enjoying each other’s company,” Jenkins said.

A lot of people might look at working the holiday shift as drawing the short straw, but nurse Sarah Oxford says she doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s hard to be away from our families, but at the end of the day, somebody’s got to do it,” Oxford said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to care for all of our patients.”

As hard as the holiday season is for some families, Deaconess nurse Kinzy Goodman says she couldn’t think of anything better than helping those who need it most on Christmas.

“It’s special being able to be here and take care of people when they’re having a really hard day or even the worst days of their lives and being able to really make their day brighter,” said Goodman.

From dressing for the holiday to decorating, all the nurses are doing something to bring holiday cheer to their sick patients.

“I did draw on all their little boards this morning and they got such a little kick out of it,” said Jenkins. “Little things like that I think are just kind of uplifting to them.”

Goodman says even her colleagues who aren’t working on Christmas Day, are going the extra mile to spread the love.

‘We had a couple nurses come in yesterday on their day off and just string some lights up in some of the patient rooms and around the unit and stuff just to make it a little more bright,” Goodman said.

While many of these nurses are sacrificing time with their own families to help others this Christmas, Oxford says kind words from patients make it all worth it.

“Honestly, just a simple, ‘thank you,’ or, ‘we appreciate you being here,’ it goes miles,” Oxford said. “Like I tear up and it brings me a lot of joy.”

