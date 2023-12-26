Birthday Club
DCSO: Two vehicle accident at Hwy. 144 and 1389 intersection(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 144 and 1389 involving two vehicles.

Sheriff Brad Youngman says both drivers have been transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.

Officials say there were no other people in the vehicles.

DCSO Accident Reconstruction Units are on scene to investigate.

The roadway will be shut down for approximately two hours.

