Crash shuts down highway in Webster Co. Christmas night

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 109 is back open in Webster County after a crash.

Emergency Management officials say it happened Christmas night between Clay and Diamond, near the compaction center.

Not many details were released, but the crash did shut down the highway for some time.

We’ll let you know if we hear anymore.

See the rest of your Sunrise headlines, here:

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

