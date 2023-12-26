Birthday Club
Cooler, Less Breezy

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon along with cooler high temps in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, cloudy with scattered rain and snow early then clearing skies during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 40s behind easterly winds. Wednesday night, rain mixing with snow late as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Thursday, cloudy with scattered rain mixing with snow early....then mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High temperatures dropping into the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

