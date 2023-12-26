Castle Marching Knights makes final preparations ahead of Rose Parade

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The trailers are packed, and the Castle Marching Knights are ready to go to Pasadena.

The band is marching in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses parade.

Before the Christmas weekend, the Castle Marching Knights made one final preparation push before New Years.

“I’m just super excited to have this experience with them,” said Castle senior, Alexis Freederick.

This experience is possibly a once in a lifetime for the castle marching knights.

For Frederick, being in the Tournament of Roses Parade New Years Day is her last chance to march alongside 240 of her closest friends.

“I’m so thankful to be a part of this band, and I think about it every time I’m out there with them,” said Freederick.

Freederick and the Marching Knights polishing off their steps, hitting their marks and perfecting their music.

The band had their last rehearsal ahead of their trip just before Christmas.

“I am so proud of her,” said Alexis’ grandmother. “All the kids that are in this organization, they work so incredibly hard. People are jealous of them because they’re so good. But they deserve everything they get, because they work for it.”

Band director Ethan Wilkinson says the band continued rehearsals into December as students work hard to wow millions of eyes on the national stage.

“240 students working their butts off just like they have all season,” said Wilkinson.

“We’ve done one rehearsal of marching on the track, playing the pieces over and over again... yeah, it’s a lot of holding up your horn,” said Freederick.

The band has several public appearances in the books in California, not to mention a five-mile march in the Rose Parade.

“For the parade, I’m a little nervous, but I’m really excited,” said Freederick. “I’m nervous for the baritones, because our arms hurt really bad out there, but I’m just so thankful to be there.”

