Another Chipotle almost open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Yet another Chipotle is opening in a few days in Evansville.

This time, it’s on the west side.

It’s right off the Lloyd, very close to the west side Starbucks and Schnucks.

The new store will have the chain’s drive-thru pickup lane.

We also know the new restaurant is still hiring.

Starting Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

This is the third new Chipotle to open in Evansville this year.

