Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Another Chipotle almost open in Evansville

Another Chipotle almost open in Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Yet another Chipotle is opening in a few days in Evansville.

This time, it’s on the west side.

It’s right off the Lloyd, very close to the west side Starbucks and Schnucks.

The new store will have the chain’s drive-thru pickup lane.

We also know the new restaurant is still hiring.

Starting Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

This is the third new Chipotle to open in Evansville this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
Family continues drive thru holiday decorations tradition in Evansville
Owensboro mother battling breast cancer receives help with Christmas gifts for son
Owensboro mother battling breast cancer receives help with Christmas gifts for son
AUSTIN KANE HANCOCK
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
Cropped Sunday-Journal News front page
Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899

Latest News

Crash shuts down highway in Webster Co. Christmas night
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Another Chipotle almost open in Evansville
Another Chipotle almost open in Evansville
Castle Marching Knights makes final preparations ahead of Rose Parade
Castle Marching Knights makes final preparations ahead of Rose Parade