Ambulance totaled in Muhlenberg Co. crash

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County EMS Officials say one of their ambulances was destroyed in a crash on Christmas Eve.

They say two EMS workers were hurt in that crash.

Hospital officials tell us both of the workers are now out of the hospital.

Owensboro Health sent us the following statement:

Owensboro Health can confirm that two of our Muhlenberg EMS team members were injured in an accident over the weekend. We defer details of the accident to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department.

We are grateful that both team members have been released from the hospital and are now recovering from their injuries. Due to patient privacy regulations, we cannot offer any additional details, but our thoughts and prayers are with the injured team members and their families.

We also greatly appreciate the care and concern that has been demonstrated by the Muhlenberg County community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.