Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Home burns in Christmas fire
Mobile home burns in Christmas fire
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
Family continues drive thru holiday decorations tradition in Evansville
Rashawn Cartwright
Man accused of headbutting officer after Christmas party fight in front of kids
AUSTIN KANE HANCOCK
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'
Crash at Kentucky and Washington
Driver hurt in Evansville crash
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections