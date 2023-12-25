Windy and rainy Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wind and rain will continue across the Tri-State through early afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60 as rain tapers off. Temperatures will stay well above the normal highs of 40 degrees, with most spots hitting the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. After a lull in the rain on Tuesday, more showers possible Wednesday-Friday as temperatures drop back into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.