Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Windy and rainy Christmas Day

30 mph gusts through the afternoon
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wind and rain will continue across the Tri-State through early afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60 as rain tapers off. Temperatures will stay well above the normal highs of 40 degrees, with most spots hitting the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. After a lull in the rain on Tuesday, more showers possible Wednesday-Friday as temperatures drop back into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
AUSTIN KANE HANCOCK
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
Cropped Sunday-Journal News front page
Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899
Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024
JONATHAN PATRICK ANTRIM
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Breezy showers for Christmas
Breezy showers for Christmas
Breezy showers for Christmas
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Warm & mostly dry Sunday, rainy & breezy Christmas
Warm & mostly dry Sunday, rainy & breezy Christmas
Warm & mostly dry Sunday, rainy & breezy Christmas