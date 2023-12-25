Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
BRANDYN GREGORY MCCOY
$25K worth of suspected stolen tools found in Elberfeld man’s belongings, deputies say
JONATHAN PATRICK ANTRIM
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City
THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

Latest News

EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
Owensboro mother battling breast cancer receives help with Christmas gifts for son
Owensboro mother battling breast cancer receives help with Christmas gifts for son