Owensboro mother battling breast cancer receives help with Christmas gifts for son

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family’s Christmas was made thanks to a little kindness from strangers.

Debbie Moore was struggling to make ends meet this Christmas and decided to go online to get some help from the community.

While Moore was hoping to get maybe one or two presents for her son to open, she says people’s generosity surprised her. She lives at home with her 29-year-old son Jonathan.

“He’s autistic, he is a certain age, but his level is much younger,” said Debbie.

That comes with challenges, but Debbie says things have gotten harder since she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

“I’ve had more places come up recently and so after going through radiation once, and as bad as it burned me, I won’t do it again,” said Debbie.

The cancer treatments meant she couldn’t afford to buy Christmas presents for her son.

“I thought, ‘What have i got to lose?” there’s not a present under the tree at all,” Debbie said.

Debbie decided to post to a local Facebook group to ask if anyone had anything they could spare.

“If two presents were all he got that was something,” she said.

Debbie and her son received more than two presents though. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, a week later there were a dozen presents under the tree.

“Makes me feel so excited, makes feel kind of a whole lot better for now,” said Johnathan.

There’s only one thing Jonathan wants for Christmas.

“I always loved Power Rangers when I was a kid a whole lot,” said Jonathan.

What his mother wants for Christmas doesn’t come in a box.

“It’s been long hard year and to see the look on this face Christmas morning,” said Debbie.

For Debbie though, the real joy of Christmas is getting to spend the day with her son.

“Children are little, and they don’t expect 20 presents so even if it’s just a complement you could give them. I think they’d be happy with that,” said Debbie.

Debbie says she was overwhelmed by the love that people showed she and her son online.

She says she’s received many other messages from those who couldn’t afford to help, but still wanted to wish her family well.

