Family continues drive thru holiday decorations tradition in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local family has been decorating their house with a drive through display for 12 years.

Don Bender and Chris Ingler have been doing this tradition for a long time in the community.

Along with them, their daughter comes over to help add more lights to the house.

They both have been continuing to expand their lights and decorations for the whole community to see.

They said there has been around five hundred people that have gone through the driveway just to see what all they’ve got to offer.

Bender and Ingler express what inspires them to continue decorating.

“One of the gentlemen took his family through and he told me as I was out with my dog, he said seeing all these Christmas lights with decorations bring them joy so if we can bring joy and happiness to people as they drive through that’s what Christmas is about,” said Bender.

Next year they plan to add a helicopter, a golf cart, and several other items.

