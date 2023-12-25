Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Family continues drive thru holiday decorations tradition in Evansville

Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local family has been decorating their house with a drive through display for 12 years.

Don Bender and Chris Ingler have been doing this tradition for a long time in the community.

Along with them, their daughter comes over to help add more lights to the house.

They both have been continuing to expand their lights and decorations for the whole community to see.

They said there has been around five hundred people that have gone through the driveway just to see what all they’ve got to offer.

Bender and Ingler express what inspires them to continue decorating.

“One of the gentlemen took his family through and he told me as I was out with my dog, he said seeing all these Christmas lights with decorations bring them joy so if we can bring joy and happiness to people as they drive through that’s what Christmas is about,” said Bender.

Next year they plan to add a helicopter, a golf cart, and several other items.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
BRANDYN GREGORY MCCOY
$25K worth of suspected stolen tools found in Elberfeld man’s belongings, deputies say
JONATHAN PATRICK ANTRIM
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City
THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

Latest News

EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
Family continues drive thru holiday lights tradition in Evansville
THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail