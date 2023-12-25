Customers do some last minute holiday shopping in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This won’t come as a surprise, but the holidays require a lot of preparation. With that in mind, we came downtown a few days before Christmas to see how everybody was doing, and how they were feeling leading up to the big day.

Days before Christmas, downtown Evansville was filled not only with holiday cheer, but also with shoppers.

Some were calm and confident about their level of preparedness, others were stressed and hunting for last-minute items.

Both the shoppers and downtown business owners could see, and sometimes feel, the stress.

If you did get a little behind this holiday season, like some of the people we talked to, there is good news: if nothing else you’ve learned something for next Christmas.

