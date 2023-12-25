Birthday Club
Clearing and cooler for Tuesday

Temperatures return to normal by the end of the week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Christmas Day was a windy one with gusts over 30mph.  Evansville Regional Airport reported a little over 4 tenths of an inch of rain through the day.  Skies will slowly clear overnight as temps fall into the lower 40s.   Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high of 50.   Clear skies Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with lows in the lower 30s.  Clouds return on Wednesday with showers moving in late and highs in the upper 40s.  Scattered showers continue through Thursday, then taper off on Friday.  Highs will chill into the low to middle 40s and lows will dip back down to near freezing, near the normals for this time of the year.

