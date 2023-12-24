Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas has been an integral part of Evansville’s culture ever since it was declared a national holiday in the 19th Century.

14 News is taking a long look back to a time when paperboys were handing out the Sunday Journal-News on December 24, 1899.

The Christmas Eve edition featured a full-page spread with a hand-drawn illustration depicting jolly ol’ Saint Nicholas front and center with festivities bordering the page.

Kris Kringle is seen piloting the “Santa Claus Auto-Mobile Express”, having traded in his fabled reindeer for a newfangled horseless sleigh.

At that time, automobiles were on the cusp of mass production and had become a new and exciting invention.

The front page also features columns about dining on Christmas Day and a piece exclaiming the importance of the holiday.

That column also speaks on the anticipated 20th Century, which would arrive on New Years in just over a week.

Another part of the paper that stands out is a poem penned by Margherita Arlina Hamm, a young prolific author that spent the previous year covering the Spanish-American War.

To discover more historic artifacts spanning all across Evansville’s history, visit the Evansville Public Library’s Digital Archive collection.

Sunday-Journal News - December 24, 1899 (EVPL)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.