Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas has been an integral part of Evansville’s culture ever since it was declared a national holiday in the 19th Century.
14 News is taking a long look back to a time when paperboys were handing out the Sunday Journal-News on December 24, 1899.
The Christmas Eve edition featured a full-page spread with a hand-drawn illustration depicting jolly ol’ Saint Nicholas front and center with festivities bordering the page.
Kris Kringle is seen piloting the “Santa Claus Auto-Mobile Express”, having traded in his fabled reindeer for a newfangled horseless sleigh.
At that time, automobiles were on the cusp of mass production and had become a new and exciting invention.
The front page also features columns about dining on Christmas Day and a piece exclaiming the importance of the holiday.
That column also speaks on the anticipated 20th Century, which would arrive on New Years in just over a week.
Another part of the paper that stands out is a poem penned by Margherita Arlina Hamm, a young prolific author that spent the previous year covering the Spanish-American War.
To discover more historic artifacts spanning all across Evansville’s history, visit the Evansville Public Library’s Digital Archive collection.
