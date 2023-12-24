Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899

Cropped Sunday-Journal News front page
Cropped Sunday-Journal News front page(EVPL)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas has been an integral part of Evansville’s culture ever since it was declared a national holiday in the 19th Century.

14 News is taking a long look back to a time when paperboys were handing out the Sunday Journal-News on December 24, 1899.

The Christmas Eve edition featured a full-page spread with a hand-drawn illustration depicting jolly ol’ Saint Nicholas front and center with festivities bordering the page.

Kris Kringle is seen piloting the “Santa Claus Auto-Mobile Express”, having traded in his fabled reindeer for a newfangled horseless sleigh.

At that time, automobiles were on the cusp of mass production and had become a new and exciting invention.

The front page also features columns about dining on Christmas Day and a piece exclaiming the importance of the holiday.

That column also speaks on the anticipated 20th Century, which would arrive on New Years in just over a week.

Another part of the paper that stands out is a poem penned by Margherita Arlina Hamm, a young prolific author that spent the previous year covering the Spanish-American War.

To discover more historic artifacts spanning all across Evansville’s history, visit the Evansville Public Library’s Digital Archive collection.

Sunday-Journal News - December 24, 1899
Sunday-Journal News - December 24, 1899(EVPL)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
BRANDYN GREGORY MCCOY
$25K worth of suspected stolen tools found in Elberfeld man’s belongings, deputies say
JONATHAN PATRICK ANTRIM
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City
Downtown bar holds first Christmas party with special guest
Downtown Evansville bar holds first Christmas party with special guest

Latest News

THE GRINCH
The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
AUSTIN KANE HANCOCK
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
GCSO hosts in person holiday visitation for inmates Saturday
GCSO hosts in person holiday visitation for inmates Saturday