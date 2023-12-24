Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

THE GRINCH
THE GRINCH(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their website, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail this morning and charged for Court Ordered Confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a PSA after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

[RELATED: EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video]

14 News reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time we don’t have any further information at this time .…But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

The Grinch arrested in Evansville
The Grinch arrested in Evansville(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the new laws taking effect in 2024
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
BRANDYN GREGORY MCCOY
$25K worth of suspected stolen tools found in Elberfeld man’s belongings, deputies say
JONATHAN PATRICK ANTRIM
Fugitive wanted by police in Iowa avoids arrest in Central City
Downtown bar holds first Christmas party with special guest
Downtown Evansville bar holds first Christmas party with special guest

Latest News

Cropped Sunday-Journal News front page
Joy to the World! Looking back to prewar Evansville on Christmas Eve 1899
AUSTIN KANE HANCOCK
EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning
GCSO hosts in person holiday visitation for inmates Saturday
GCSO hosts in person holiday visitation for inmates Saturday