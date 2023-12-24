The Grinch “arrested” and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their website, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail this morning and charged for Court Ordered Confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a PSA after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

14 News reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time we don’t have any further information at this time .…But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

The Grinch arrested in Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

