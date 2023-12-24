Birthday Club
GCSO hosts in person holiday visitation for inmates Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials hosted in person holiday visitation for inmates who wished to participate in the visit.

According to a press release, each inmate was given a choice whether they wanted to participate in the event Saturday.

Officials say inmates were allowed two friends or family members to visit in person for 30 minutes.

Sheriff Vanoven commented on the event saying, in part:

“The holidays are tough on everyone who is locked up and has a loved one who is locked up. Today was just the Gibson County Sheriff’s way to say we understand, and although we can’t do much this small gesture is just a way to say you’re not forgotten, and people still care for you.”

