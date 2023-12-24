EPD: Home intruder gives back stolen items after getting caught

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 26-year-old Evansville man was arrested after police say he was chased by the victim after trying to take some of his father’s belongings.

Saturday afternoon, Evansville Police officers were called to a home on W. Maryland Street for a man with a gun.

Officers arrived and spoke with the caller, who told police that a person in an alley near her home had a gun and was threatening to shoot someone.

Soon after, police found three people involved at a vacant lot just east of W. Oregon Street and talked to each of them.

According to an affidavit, a father and son arrived at their home on W. Oregon Street when they ran into the suspect, Austin K. Hancock. inside the home.

The son told police that Hancock ran out with a bag he had taken from inside the house.

The son and a neighbor chased Hancock and forced him to bring the bag back to the home, police say.

As reported by police, the son admitted to having a gun on him but said that he never pointed it at the suspect.

EPD says Hancock admitted to going inside the home and stealing two watches and some change, all of which was given back.

According to police, officers found 30 grams of marijuana and smoking pipe on Hancock.

The homeowner told officers they had originally gone to the house to board it up, since it had been broken into a few times.

Austin K. Hancock was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of Burglary, Marijuana Possession and Paraphernalia Possession.

