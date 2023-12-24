Breezy showers for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain will spread across the Tri-State tonight, mainly after 3 AM. Steady rain will then remain likely across our entire region through the first half of Christmas Day. Those showers will become more scattered from about midday through the afternoon before tapering off completely on Christmas night. We are not expecting any thunderstorms, but most of us will pick up around 0.5-1″ of rain from this system.

Our temperatures topped out more than 20° above average today with highs in the mid 60s! Our temperatures will remain mild overnight, only dropping into the low to mid 50s when our normal lows this time of year are in the upper 20s. Our temperatures will hold fairly steady throughout Christmas day, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

In addition to the rain and unseasonably warm temperatures, it will be rather breezy with winds from the east-southeast at around 6 to 12 mph tonight and gusts as high as 30 mph. Christmas Day will be a little windier with winds from the southeast at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Christmas night, the rain will move out, the winds will die down, and cooler air will begin to filter into the Tri-State. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly cloudy with a few more scattered showers possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Wednesday and lower 40s Thursday.

Dry and partly to mostly sunny weather takes over for the end of the week. The last few days of 2023 will be very seasonable with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

