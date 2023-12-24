Bread of Life Ministry holds holiday gift giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Bread of Life Kingdom Ministries held a community Christmas gift giveaway to whoever needed gifts for their families and loved ones.

This is the second year for the giveaway event.

All the items at the event were donated. They also partnered with “The Luxe” and “Supreme Grooming” barber shops who offered discounts on haircuts for anyone who donated a gift for the event.

People at the event say they are extremely grateful for the help during the holiday season.

“Honestly this is a blessing for my uncle who’s a pastor, for him to do this for the community and for the one’s that’s struggling,” said Shawn Robinson. “It’s a big help for me because I have three kids, so this is just a blessing.”

“I appreciate everything that Bread of Life Kingdom Ministries are doing for the children,” said Rayetta Madison. “Those that are really in need of help and the parents that are struggling, this is a good benefit and a good way to help out in the community.”

“We just try to be a light in the community and serve our people, and just be a blessing to those who are in need,” said Pastor Timothy Simmons. “It doesn’t cost you anything. Come in, grab toys, clothes, whatever that you’re in need of. "

Some of the items given away included clothes, toys, cosmetics, books and more.

