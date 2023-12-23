Warm & mostly dry Sunday, rainy & breezy Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, but most of the day was dry. Our temperatures ran about 15° warmer than average today with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

We will fall back through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50° by early Sunday morning. A few more spotty showers are possible overnight and into early Sunday, but most of Christmas Eve will be dry, and we will even get a few peeks of sunshine.

Sunday will be a bit breezy at times with wind from the southeast at around 5 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 15 to 20 mph. It will also be more than 20° warmer than average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!

Rain will spread across the Tri-State late Sunday night as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 50s, so Christmas morning will be mild and wet.

Steady rain is likely throughout the first half of Christmas, then the showers will become more scattered Monday afternoon and evening. In total, most of us will pick up 0.5-1″ of rain.

Christmas will also be breezy and warmer than average. Our winds will be from the southeast at around 8 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

As the rain moves out, cooler air will move in, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday, mid 40s Wednesday, lower 40s Thursday, and upper 30s to low 40s for the end of the week. A few wrap-around showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the week will be dry.

