USI Men’s Basketball bitten hard by Salukis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball could not overcome a series of first half runs and lost to Southern Illinois University, 81-50, Friday evening at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles fall to 3-10 after tonight’s action, while the Salukis are 8-4 overall in 2023-24.

It was a hard 20 minutes to start the game for the Eagles as they found themselves in a hole, 39-14, at the intermission. The Salukis took command of the game in the first half with a series of small runs, including an 11-0 sprint that gave them a 34-9 margin with 3:52 before halftime.

USI’s offense also could not get out of neutral as it was held to 18.8 percent from the field (6-32).

In the second half, USI tried to pick up the pace but was only able to generate most of it offense from the free throw line. The Eagles got to the stripe 24 times, connecting on 17.

Despite getting to the line and shooting better in the final 20 minutes (34.8 percent; 8-23), USI was unable to cutting the SIU margin. The Salukis outscored the Eagles in the final 20 minutes, 42-36.

USI sophomore AJ Smith (Edwardsville, Illinois) was the only Eagle to reach double-digits with 14 points. Smith also recorded his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Next Up For USI:

USI is off until next Friday when it continues its three-game road swing with the start of Ohio Valley Conference action with visits to Southeast Missouri State University December 29 and Lindenwood University December 31. Game time versus SEMO in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is 7:30 p.m., while the tip against Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri, is schedule for 2:30 p.m.

The Redhawks of SEMO were 4-8 in non-conference action after losing to Illinois State University Thursday on the road, 85-64, but is .500 over the last six games. The Lions of Lindenwood defeated Rockford University, 81-54, this evening, and are 6-7 in the run up to OVC play.

USI trails the all-time series with SEMO, 4-3, after splitting the OVC matchups last year. The Eagles took the opening game at Screaming Eagles Arena, 86-81, but lost in Cape Girardeau, 85-80.

After last season’s sweep, USI leads the all-time series with Lindenwood, 6-0. The Eagles took the opening meeting in St. Charles, 81-65, and completed the sweep at Screaming Eagles Arena, 74-64, for one of two OVC series sweeps last season.

Fans can find all of the ways to follow USI Basketball action on the road by visiting USIScreamingEagles.com.

