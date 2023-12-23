Birthday Club
Name released of Rockport man killed in crash early Saturday morning

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on State Road 66 between Grandview and Tell City.

That’s according to Spencer County Coroner Layla Thayer, who tells us Bennie J. Osborne, 52, of Rockport, passed away in a single-vehicle accident.

We’re told Osborne’s vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Coroner Thayer says the family has been notified and the autopsy results are currently pending.

Spencer County Ambulance Service, Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County Coroner’s Office and New Boston Fire Department responded to the scene.

