Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday in El Paso, according to multiple reports.(Jon Sullivan)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WSMV/Gray News) - Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday in El Paso, according to multiple reports.

NBC News reports Lynch was driving east on Highway 62 when her car was hit by another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Lynch was 65. She played the upright bass in the band from 1990-93.

The band, which changed its name to The Chicks in 2020, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Lynch’s death.

The Chicks released the following statement on Instagram:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.  Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

