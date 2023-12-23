Birthday Club
Part of Walnut back open between Weinbach and Boeke

Part of Walnut back open between Weinbach and Boeke
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of a street in Evansville that’s been under construction for the last two years is back open.

The City Engineer says Walnut at Weinbach has reopened.

The road is still under construction east of Boeke, but now traffic has opened up between Weinbach and Boeke.

Back in October, officials said the goal is to get things completely open in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

