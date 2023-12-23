Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Men seen running from crash scene arrested in Evansville, police say

Juan Alonzo and Marcos Alonzo
Juan Alonzo and Marcos Alonzo(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are accused of leaving the scene of a crash, while drunk.

Officers say they were called to a crash Friday morning at Morgan and Stockwell.

They say two men were seen ripping the license plate off of the vehicle they were in before taking off running.

Police say they saw the men, Juan and Marcos Alonzo, and when they were told to stop, Marcos tried to keep running and threw the license plate under another car.

They were both taken into custody, and police say both smelled like alcohol.

Police say both were unsteady, disheveled, and had no shoes.

During the investigation, police say a clerk at a nearby liquor store told them she refused to sell the men more alcohol because they were already so intoxicated.

Inside the vehicle the men were in, police say several empty beer bottles were found.

Officers say video shows Juan was the driver, although he didn’t have a license.

The men were taken to the hospital.

Police say Juan had a BAC of .310. That’s nearly four times the legal limit.

Juan’s charges include driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

Marcos is charged with public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DESTINY CATHERINE BRETZ
Evansville woman stole dump truck to kickstart her side hustle, police say
Henning Avenue police presence
Suspect surrenders peacefully during standoff on Henning Avenue
New owners buying Waupaca Foundry
Malachi Littlepage
Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News

Latest News

Closures planned next week on KY 351
Closures planned next week on KY 351
Man sentenced after head on crash
Man sentenced after head on crash
Young & Established holds food giveaway
Young & Established holds food giveaway
Man sentenced after head on crash
Man sentenced after head on crash