Men seen running from crash scene arrested in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are accused of leaving the scene of a crash, while drunk.

Officers say they were called to a crash Friday morning at Morgan and Stockwell.

They say two men were seen ripping the license plate off of the vehicle they were in before taking off running.

Police say they saw the men, Juan and Marcos Alonzo, and when they were told to stop, Marcos tried to keep running and threw the license plate under another car.

They were both taken into custody, and police say both smelled like alcohol.

Police say both were unsteady, disheveled, and had no shoes.

During the investigation, police say a clerk at a nearby liquor store told them she refused to sell the men more alcohol because they were already so intoxicated.

Inside the vehicle the men were in, police say several empty beer bottles were found.

Officers say video shows Juan was the driver, although he didn’t have a license.

The men were taken to the hospital.

Police say Juan had a BAC of .310. That’s nearly four times the legal limit.

Juan’s charges include driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

Marcos is charged with public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

